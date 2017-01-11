Troopers: Driver on phone before truck fell from overpass
Associated Press
11:03 AM, Jan 11, 2017
11:43 AM, Jan 11, 2017
Share Article
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a man received a ticket after dash-cam showed him using a cellphone just before the semitrailer truck he was driving plunged off an Interstate 75 overpass near Tampa.
Authorities say 49-year-old Samuel R. Colon Jr. was seriously injured Jan. 4. According to troopers, when another vehicle changed lanes in front of him, Colon swerved and the rig hit a barrier wall, overturned and fell onto Fowler Avenue below.