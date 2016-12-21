Thief disguised as pizza delivery driver caught on camera

TAMPA, Fla. - "When I saw the video, my blood pressure went through the roof, I was just angry cause there’s nothing you could do,” said Mandy who did not want to use her last name.

Mandy is just the latest victim in an all too common Christmas crime.

Packages disappearing from doorsteps finally making it to her south Tampa neighborhood.

She says a gift shipped by UPS was stolen from her doorstep Monday afternoon.

“It’s too easy for them, I mean they just cruise the neighborhood, like I said they got 10 or 12 packages from ours,” said Mandy.

But this time, it’s what the thief was wearing that caught investigators attention.

Surveillance video shows a young man wearing a Dominos Pizza hat walk up to her door as kids play basketball in the background.

“I was impressed by their ingenuity cause you can hide the package in the bag very easily as you can see in the video,” said Mandy.

Mandy says she was inside here home when the thief quickly stuffed the package in a pizza bag and took off.

Hours later the box was returned by a neighbor who found it in the middle of the road.

“They took the packages, ripped them open, looked at what was inside, kept what they wanted and dumped all the trash and all things they didn’t want,” said Mandy.

Tampa police hope this video helps nab the pizza delivery impersonator

However, the empty box now leaving Mandy with the empty feeling that things just aren’t what they used to be.

“Nobody feels as quite safe as they used to,” said Mandy.