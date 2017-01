GIBSONTON, Fla. - Four teens were seriously injured in a high-speed rollover crash that happened on a ramp off of I-75 near Gibsonton early Tuesday.

Florida Highway Patrol says the 2004 Nissan Maxima they were traveling in, was approaching 130 mph with no headlights before the driver lost control on the exit to Gibsonton Drive off of I-75 South.

The vehicle sped past a Trooper in an unmarked vehicle. The trooper attempted to pull them over as they approached the exit.

When the driver lost control of the vehicle, the car left the roadway onto the outside shoulder, overturned multiple times and then collided with the treeline and finally a utility pole.

As the vehicle overturned, the driver and one passenger were ejected from the car.

The crash closed the exit ramp until 3 a.m.

Troopers found alcoholic beverages and marijuana in the car.

Charges are pending.

