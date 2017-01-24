Tampa Theatre invites movie lovers to get married, renew vows before Valentine's Day screening

TAMPA, Fla. - Are you in love? Are you a movie fan? The Tampa Theatre is offering a unique opportunity this Valentine's Day.

They're inviting couples to renew their vows, or tie the knot, right before a showing of "Sleepless in Seattle."

Tickets are $10 and the vows will include lines from romantic movies. So if you want renew your vows and remind your spouse "I'll never let go," or "you had me at hello," you just need to show up and buy tickets.

If you're actually getting married, you need to bring a marriage license and email the Theatre ahead of time. There will be a notary on hand to make it official.

The celebration will end with a champagne toast to "happily ever after."

From the Tampa Theatre: "The film screening will start at 7:30pm. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for Tampa Theatre Members at the historic Box Office on Franklin Street or online at www.TampaTheatre.org (service fees apply). To register for the vows, please contact Jill Witecki at jill@tampatheatre.org or (813) 274-8287."

