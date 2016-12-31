Tampa Police search for suspects that robbed an Advanced Auto Parts

Tampa Police Department officers in District I are investigating an Armed Robbery offense that occurred at an Advance Auto Parts store.

According to officials, two male suspects walked into the Advance Auto Parts store located at 2817 W. Kennedy Blvd. with their faces concealed and pointed firearms at the store employees and ordered them to give them money from the cash registers and safe.

After getting the money the suspects left the scene on foot. Officers have not been able to located them.

The employees were very upset and shaken but were not physically injured, according to officials.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1: Black male, approx. 6', med build, wearing all black face concealed blk

hat and blk t-shirt around his face

Suspect #2: Black male, approx. 5'8", med-heavy build, blk baggie jeans, blk and white

urban camo jacket, light blue ball cap, black t-shirt wrapped around his face.

TPD is asking for anyone with information to call the non-emergency line at (813) 276-3200 or crime stoppers at 1-800-873-8477 (TIPS).