Tampa police arrest two after pursuit

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Police arrested two men early Tuesday morning after a police pursuit.

Just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, the Tampa Police Department received reports of shots being fired in the Williams Park area off of 47th Street in northeast Tampa.

When officers arrived, they witnessed someone possibly firing shots from a vehicle. The officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, at which point, the vehicle fled, and police began to pursue the suspect car.

The pursuit ended on Clifton Street east of 40th Street when the suspects bailed from the car.

Police formed a perimeter and called in K9 and helicopter to search for the suspects.

Two suspects were arrested on scene and are in custody at this time. One of those suspects received medical attention for a K9 bite he got while trying to run away from police. The other suspect received medical treatment for injuries he got while resisting arrest. No reports of any injuries from the gunfire.

The names of the two suspects have not been released at this time.