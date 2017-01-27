Tampa Police Department's bike unit getting prepped for Gasparilla Pirate Invasion

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department’s bike unit will be out in full force when Tampa gets invaded by pirates this weekend.



But they won't just be on the parade route. This year they plan on securing neighborhoods as well.



On Gasparilla day some of the best protection will be provided by TPD's bike unit. And there will be many more joining the regular team.



"I can’t give you specific numbers but it’s going to look like a lot more because we will cover ground so much more quickly," said Corporal Mike Riviera.



Police decided to utilize bikes just two years ago, according to Corporal Riviera.



"The success has just been incredible," he said. "Our response time has been so quickly diminished I believe it curtails what people are actually able to do."



And thanks to the bike team there’s been less crime.



"We are patrolling in the neighborhoods too because we want to keep down the break ins into the vehicles and the possible house burglaries and thefts, " Corporal Riviera said.



It’s worked so well that TPD and Tampa Fire rescue tried putting medics on bikes too.



"It has worked beyond our expectations," said Captain Ryan Bradford. "We carry all of our advanced life support medications. Because of medical privacy laws I can't discuss the number of patients but we have saved lives."



Tampa officers also carry bags equipped for any situation. And with the teams working together they stress they can keep you healthy and safe.



TPD has set up a text number for those attending Gasparilla. Simply text GASPARILLA to 888777 and you will receive alerts throughout the day.