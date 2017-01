TAMPA - Police have arrested a man who stole a woman's purse at gunpoint last week.

Austin Tyler Wilson, 19, was arrested and charged on Monday with robbery with a firearm.

The robbery occurred near Estrella Street W. and Marti Street S.

The victim told Tampa Police she was walking near the corner of Marti St. and Estrella St. when a man approached her from his vehicle and placed a gun to the side of her head, demanding money.

He stole her purse and left the scene. The contents of her purse were found nearby.