Tampa International Airport hosting job fair on Wednesday to fill 300 concessions positions

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa International Airport hosts its fifth and largest concessions job fair on Wednesday.



The job fair is to fill 300 positions for seven restaurants and shops scheduled to open in the next few months at the airport.



The hourly positions include openings for baristas, cooks, line cooks, cashiers, prep personnel, station attendants, logistics specialists and operations supervisors at Ulele, Goody Goody, Burger 21, Cigar City, Fitlife Foods, Chick-fil-A and Illy Espressamente.



Last year the airport opened 23 new shops and restaurants. An additional forty are scheduled to open throughout 2017.



Anyone interested in applying for a job opening at the airport should go the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board Room between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday or go online and visit www.TampaAirport.com/employment-opportunities.

