TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a three-alarm fire in Downtown Tampa Thursday evening.

According to officials, they responded to a fire on the roof of the Tampa Marriott Waterside Hotel & Marina located at 700 S Florida Ave shortly after 8 p.m.

Hundreds of guests were evacuated after the fire ignited on the roof of the hotel. Witnesses say flames were shooting off the top of the building.

BREAKING: MARRIOTT FIRE VIDEO: Roof caught fire. All guests evacuated. @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/6gMYXTaI0j — Michael Paluska (@MichaelPaluska) January 27, 2017

"I heard a loud pop looked out the window and saw large flames on top of Marriott ran out here to see what's going on," Greg Noble said.

Noble said his first thought was concern for the guests inside.

"How many thousands of people are going to be here for the weekend?" Noble said.

Noble said firefighters were on scene and had the fire out in minutes. Firefighters in full gear walked up the 27 flights of stairs to the roof with hoses in hand and were able to knock it down.

Public Information Officer for the department, Jason Penny, said there were crews on the roof at the time doing construction work on the roof. A section of the roof they were working on caught fire.

"They attempted to put it out with fire extinguisher, if anyone knows about roofing materials, it's no match to a fire extinguisher," Penny said.

Fire investigators are looking into what caused the fire. Penny said no one was injured and all guests were evacuated.

Some guests told ABC Action News they did not hear their smoke alarms. Penny said they will look into those concerns with the building as well.

After nearly an hour the all clear was given and guests were able to return to their rooms.

Penny said fighting a fire in a high-rise is extremely challenging, but crews kept the fire contained to the roof.