Tampa Bay Lightning retiring the No. 26 jersey of Martin St. Louis on Friday night

TAMPA, Fla. - For the first time in team history the Tampa Bay Lightning will retire a number on Friday night.



The Lightning will retire the number 26 jersey wore for a decade by former captain Martin St. Louis.



Tampa Bay signed St. Louis as a free agent on July 31, 2000. He played 13 seasons with the team.



Marty ranks first in team history for points (953), assists (588), shorthanded goals (28), game-winning goals (64), power-play points (300), and is tied with Steven Stamkos for hat tricks (8). His 365 goals scored rank second only behind Vincent Lecavalier's 383 goals.



Named to six All-Star teams, St. Louis played a team record 499 consecutive games from the 2005-06 to 2011-12 seasons.



His best year came when he helped the Lightning win their only Stanley Cup. He won the Art Ross Trophy when he led the league with 94 points. He was also awarded the Hart Memorial Trophy as the the NHL's Most Valuable Player and the Lester B. Pearson Award as the National Hockey League Players Association's most outstanding player.



Marty won the Art Ross Trophy a second time in 2012-13 when he became the oldest player in league history to lead the NHL in scoring at the age of 27.



St. Louis won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy three times (2009-10, 2010-11, 2012-13) for his "sportsmanship and gentlemanly play combined with a high standard of playing ability."



Fans planning to attend Friday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets are asked to arrive at Amalie Arena early.



Doors to the arena will open at 5:30 p.m. Fans are asked to be in their seats by 6:15 p.m. as the jersey retirement ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.



After the conclusion of the ceremony, the regular 15-minute warm-up skate and game preparation will occur. The opening face-off for the game is expected to occur at 8:10 p.m.