Surveillance video shows 11 suspects burglarizing a Tampa grocery store

TAMPA, Fla. - Surveillance video shows a mob of people burglarizing a Tampa grocery store.



Tampa Police are asking for help to locate the mob of people who burglarized a Tampa grocery store.



Detectives say at approximately 11:13 p.m. on December 26, 2016, eleven people broke into the Super Choice Meat & Grocery store at 3701 Central Avenue North.



The suspect barged through the unlocked front door and once inside they took lottery tickets, cigarettes and other merchandise.



The video shows one suspect attempting to wipe down the front door of fingerprints as they were leaving.



Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the burglary suspects. To be eligible for the reward, you need to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 873-8477, report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com.



