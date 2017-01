TAMPA, Fla. - A semi truck drove off of the northbound lanes of I-75 and crashed onto Fowler Avenue early Wednesday morning, causing a lot of damage and a small fuel spill.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash.

Westbound lanes of Fowler at I-75 are closed while crews work to clear the crash and clean up the spilled fuel.

FHP tells ABC Action News that the driver has serious injuries but is in stable condition at the hospital. Engineers are working to assess the damage to the Fowler/75 overpass.

Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.

