Salvation Army reaps benefits with National Championship ticket donation

TAMPA, Fla. - An anonymous donor gave two box seat tickets to Monday's National Championship game to the Salvation Army. The charity was able to sell the tickets for a handsome profit, and is using the funds to help the homeless.

"Every day we're serving the hungry, helping the homeless, the hopeless, helping kids in the Tampa Bay area," said Capt. Andy Miller with the Tampa Salvation Army.

And meeting all those needs just got a little easier. This weekend, two tickets to the National Championship game in Tampa were donated anonymously to the Salvation Army.

"I could've never thought when I woke up Friday morning that I'd get tickets I'd be able to sell. Now I have to admit, the thought did go through my mind, 'Wonder If I could go!'" said Capt. Miller.

But Miller's still celebrating since the box seat tickets sold for $2,300 each. That's enough to provide 111 nights of shelter.

"It's an amazing thing to happen, that we can take these tickets that are very valuable to someone and turn it into something that's more meaningful to someone who might not know where they're going to spend their next night," said Capt. Miller.

Barry Haynes is hoping the kindness will continue all year with more people pledging their money and time to help.

If you'd like to help, you can learn more at SalvationArmyTampaBay.org.