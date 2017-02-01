Police: Pasco man shot, killed during Craigslist meet-up; one suspect arrested, one on the run

TAMPA, Fla. - A Craigslist meet-up over a dirt bike turned deadly on Tuesday night when the seller arranged to meet with the possible buyer in Tampa and the buyer reportedly turned a gun on the seller's father.

James Beck's son posted an ad on Craigslist to sell his dirt bike.

He arranged to meet-up with a potential buyer in Tampa on Tuesday night. James Beck, 44, and his son traveled to Tampa with the dirt bike in the bed of their truck.

The father and son met two potential buyers near N 18th Street and East 24th Avenue and police say it was clear that the two men intended to rob the victims.

One of the suspects shot James Beck and the suspects took the dirt bike.

"I run down there and I begin to help the little boy you know give his Dad CPR," said Lashauna Hopson.

This Belmont Heights mom says she tried desperately to help.

"I was like so where did he get shot and that's when he pulled up his shirt and you could see he had two gunshot wounds to his neck," she said. "He told his Dad I told you not to do this and it just touched me in a way, because I have kids. It was like, just very sad."

Neighbors tell ABC Action News other children witnessed the violence.

"My little brother he came and was like, Maya, the guy, he did it right in front of me, right in front of me," said Samaya Hopson.

This mom calls it a senseless act.

"When we did give him the CPR, he took his last breath," said Lashauna Hopson.

James Beck died from his injuries on the scene.

"He was a wonderful man, he had a great sense of humor, always knew how to make someone laugh," said Stuart Beck, James' son who witnessed the shooting.

A father, a friend, a neighbor now gone but the way James Beck lived his life will always bring a smile to their faces.

"He was energetic and funny, and I though what a hot mess has moved in next door," said Christine Finnell.

Nieghbor's for 16 years, Finnell says life won't be the same without her best friend.

"Our anniversaries are at the same time, we always do everything together, our kids have grown up together," said Finnell.

Boating and cooking were his hobbies but his passion was his wife and three children. The dirt bike he was killed for, a precious gift to his son for christmas.

"He taught me how to ride, it started as his hobby and it moved on to mine," said Stuart. "I still can't believe he's not here," said Finnell.

But while he's not here, Finell says his memory won't be washed way by this senseless tragedy.

"We'll probably buy the best boat imaginable and it will have his name plastered all over it, and we'll make sure we're out every chance we get," said Finnell.

As of Wednesday, a GoFundMe was created to help the Beck family.

Tampa Police have arrested Ramontrae Williams, 16, and charged him with first-degree felony murder and robbery.

A second suspect is on the run and police are searching for him. Detectives say they have strong leads.

If you have additional information about this case, please contact Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

