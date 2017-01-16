TAMPA, Fla. - UPDATE | The lost boy and his dog have been reunited with their family. The family members reportedly went to sleep and the child left the home without letting anyone know. Thank you for your help sharing our story.

Tampa police need the public's help identifying a lost child and his dog after they were found in the 3500 block of West Hillsborough Avenue around 2 a.m. on Monday morning.

The 6 to 7-year-old hispanic male, possibly named "Jesus," is having difficulty speaking with officers and cannot tell them where he lives or who his parents are. The child is approximately 4'5" tall, weighing 85-90 pounds with short black hair, brown eyes and a possibly lazy right eye.

The boy was found wearing a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pajama top with gray sweatpants. He has on Star Wars "Crocs" style shoes and has an orange toy screwdriver and toy drill with him. He is with a very friendly black and white pit bull with a blue dog collar.

If anyone knows who this child is, please call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130.