Police looking for man missing from assisted living facility

TAMPA - Police are looking for Carl R. Gunn, who is missing from an assisted living facility.

Mr. Gunn boarded a Hartline bus at Nebraska and New Orleans and was observed exiting the bus on the northeast corner of Nebraska and Fowler Ave at 2:13 pm.

He was later seen in the area of Nebraska and Scott at approximately 3:40 pm.

He is 5'8" and was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve t-shirt with red print on the front and PRIDE on the back. He was wearing grey sweatpants and black sneakers.

He has no credit cards or phone. He requires care for his physical health concerns and requires nightly medication. He also has signs of dementia.

Mr. Gunn has left the assisted living facility in the past and was located in a hotel in the Nebraska/Busch area. Please contact police with any information.