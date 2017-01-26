Pirate Water Taxis lets you experience Gasparilla boat invasion on the water

We are just two days from Gasparilla and you still have time to plan for the boat invasion. This year, you don’t have to be stuck in Bayshore foot traffic, you can be part of the invasion on the water.

For the first time this year, you can experience the pirate invasion on a taxi on the water.

“Come Gasparilla you could walk across this basin stepping from boat to boat there’s that many boats that will be in here,” Troy Manthey, owner of Pirate Water Taxis, said.

It’s a day a lot of Tampa natives wait for.

“A lot of fun a lot of screaming beads going everywhere there’s some chaos out there,” Melanie Stallings said.

The water will be packed with pirates for the invasion. This is the first year you can be part of it on a water taxi.

“You’ve got to be on your A game if you’re a captain out here on Gasparilla, really pay attention to everything,” Manthey said.

On the Pirate Water Taxis you’ll have a designated boat driver and crew. Plus, you can bring your own cooler.

Some neighbors said it’s a way to be in the middle of the action, safely.

“Some people rent boats, they don’t really know what they’re doing out there, the traffic’s insane with the boats, it can be dangerous so you have to be with someone who knows what they’re doing so this is probably the best idea,” Liz Fowlow said.

The company couldn’t run their regular services during the invasion, so instead, they’re joining it. There are still tickets available.

“We don’t have boats, we’ve never you know been able to go out and do all that I mean we’ve been on the shore trying to catch beads,” Stallings said.

When you dock, keep the party going. You can jump on a Yacht Starship, no extra charge.