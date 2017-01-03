One person hospitalized after shooting near Tampa park

TAMPA, Fla. - One person has been hospitalized after a shooting near a Tampa park early Tuesday morning.

Tampa police officers arrived on scene of a reported shooting near Highlands Pines Park just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

The incident happened near 26th Avenue East and Carioca Court.

Officers say the shooting victim and others involved are not cooperating with police.

Police are investigating.

Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.

