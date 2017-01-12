Monster Jam trucks on display on Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. - Monster Jam invades Raymond James Stadium on Saturday. Five of the trucks competing in the event will be on display across the Tampa Bay area on Thursday.



You will be able to see the trucks up close and take photos with them at the following locations:



"Monster Energy"

12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Walmart

1505 N. Dale Mabry Hwy.

Tampa



"Son-uva Digger"

2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

MetroPCS

21631 Village Lakes Shopping Center Dr.

Land O' Lakes



"Jester"

3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses

10500 Ulmerton Rd

Largo



"Rage"

3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Circle K

4804 Gunn Hwy

Tampa



"Grave Digger"

3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Elder Ford

9560 N. Florida Ave.

Tampa



Monster Jam kicks off with a Pit Party from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday The event costs $10 on Ticketmaster but you can get a free pit pass at local Southern Ford dealers.



The Monster Jam show begins at 7:00 p.m. Ticket prices start at $15.



Online: monsterjam.com.