Tampa Police need your help finding a missing man.

Troy Johnson is mentally challenged and wandered away his assisted living facility on Himes Ave. in Tampa. on Sunday afternoon.

Troy Johnson is 38 years old, 5'6" tall and weighs 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a brown striped polo type shirt and jeans.

He was possibly wearing a gray colored jacket.

If you see him, please call Tampa Police.