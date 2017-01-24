JobNews USA hosting a job fair at Steinbrenner Field on Wednesday to fill over 550 open positions

TAMPA, Fla. - JobNews USA is hosting a job fair in Tampa on Wednesday to fill over 550 open positions.



Recruiters from over 20 Tampa Bay area companies and institutions will be on hand to meet and interview prospective applicants.



The job fair is being held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in George M. Steinbrenner Field's Event Pavilion across from Raymond James Stadium.



Attendees are encouraged to bring at least 20 copies of their résumé and dress for professionally for the job you desire.



Companies participating in the job fair include:

Chapters Health System

Coca-Cola

LaSalle Computer Learning Center

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Jasper Contractors

TruGreen

Ameriprise Financial

USAA, Convergys

Devry University

Kelly Educational Staffing

Market Technologies

Ultimate Medical Academy

Center for Technology Training

Sodexo

Aarrow Sign Spinners

CyraCom

FrankCrum Corporate

Aflac

Jersey College School of Nursing

Alorica

Massey Services



There are employment opportunities for people of all experience levels and skill sets. Both full and part time jobs are available.



Parking and admission to the fair are free. For more information on specific jobs available or to pre-register for the job fair, visit www.JobNewsTampa.com.