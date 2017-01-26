Inside a Tampa factory, Gov. Rick Scott packaged his plan to cut taxes.

"Our taxes have to be lower; regulations have to be less," Scott said.

Scott wants the Legislature to approve more sales tax holidays, including a 10-day break on back-to-school sales, a 9-day tax holiday on hurricane supplies, and a one-day camping tax holiday.

The governor also is proposing a three-day sales tax holiday for military veterans and a one-year elimination of sales taxes on college textbooks.

But his biggest bite out of taxes would be a boost to small businesses in high rent, hot spot areas such as Hyde Park in South Tampa. The Governor wants to cut taxes on retail leases by 25%.

"We are the only state that has this tax," Scott said. "it puts our state at a competitive disadvantage."

But the governor may face an uphill battle in Tallahassee, where economic forecasters are predicting a tight budget year. Some lawmakers are questioning whether the state could afford the governor's giveaways.

Scott said the state has a $2.8 billion surplus.

"We've cut taxes 55 times since i got elected ... And what's happened.. revenues have skyrocketed," said Scott.

TAMPA -