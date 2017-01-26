Gov. Scott wants state lawmakers to approve $600 million in tax cuts

The governor wants more sales tax holidays

Paul LaGrone
7:24 PM, Jan 25, 2017

Governor Scott wants $618 million in tax cuts.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
TAMPA -
 
Inside a Tampa factory, Gov. Rick Scott packaged his plan to cut taxes.
 
"Our taxes have to be lower; regulations have to be less," Scott said.
 
Scott wants the Legislature to approve more sales tax holidays, including a 10-day break on back-to-school sales, a 9-day tax holiday on hurricane supplies, and a one-day camping tax holiday.
 
The governor also is proposing a three-day sales tax holiday for military veterans and a one-year elimination of sales taxes on college textbooks.
 
But his biggest bite out of taxes would be a boost to small businesses in high rent, hot spot areas such as Hyde Park in South Tampa. The Governor  wants to cut taxes on retail leases by 25%.
 
"We are the only state that has this tax," Scott said. "it puts our state at a competitive disadvantage."
 
But the governor may face an uphill battle in Tallahassee, where economic forecasters are predicting a tight budget year. Some lawmakers are questioning whether the state could afford the governor's giveaways.
 
Scott said the state has a $2.8 billion surplus.
 
"We've cut taxes 55 times since i got elected ... And what's happened.. revenues have skyrocketed," said Scott.
 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top