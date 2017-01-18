Gasparilla Children's Parade prices are up

TAMPA, Fla. - If you purchase reserved seats for the Gasparilla Children's Parade or the Pirate Invasion too late you will pay a higher price for the ticket.

According to Darrell Stefany, the project manager at Gasparilla, they decided to offer advanced ticket sales to encourage people to purchase tickets early.

"It's really to hopefully operationally let us prepare and get things ready," Stefany said.

The deadline to purchase tickets in advance at a cheaper price is up to a week before each event. After that, the price of the tickets will increase between $10 to $15. If you wait until the day of the event and if there are tickets available, you will pay an even higher price.

"You gotta remember, we don't put seats out there to be empty. We only put them out there as demands warrants (it). So, we want to make sure that if somebody wants to have a reserved seat that we can get those up timely and safely and have them ready for everybody for the parade," Stefany said.

Stefany said this should not catch anyone by surprise because the price plan has been up on their website since last year.

"We want Gasparilla to be the best event every single year -better than last year- and before and we hope that's what everybody's experience will be," Stefany said.

For more information, go to http://www.gasparillatreasures.com/index.php?category=retail.