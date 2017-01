UPDATE | 4:30 p.m. Bruce B. Downs Blvd. is now re-opened in all directions.

Original Story | A large portion of Bruce B Downs Blvd in Tampa is closed due to a gas leak.

A construction crew hit and ruptured a 6-inch gas line on Tuesday afternoon.

The repair is expected to greatly impact the commute home and delay buses as they transport children at the end of the school day.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

