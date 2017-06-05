Driver causes five car crashes on I-275 in Tampa

WFTS Webteam
10:49 PM, Jun 4, 2017
A New Port Richey man is in jail after crashing into five cars on I-275 and two other vehicles in and around Tampa Saturday night.

TAMPA, Fla -

Florida Highway Patrol says that they responded to multiple hit and run crashes on I-275 North between 22nd Avenue North to the Howard Frankland Bridge around 10 p.m.

The driver, Lon Alan Brown, caused another crash on the Westshore exit of I-275 and carjacked the crash victim’s Nissan Sentra.

Brown continued to drive the Sentra to Lutz and he again crashed into a vehicle at SR-589 and Lutz Fern Road at around 10:30 p.m. Brown was arrested in Lutz a short time after that accident.

Brown was arrested for DUI, Leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, carjacking with a deadly weapon, and grand theft.

