TAMPA, Fla. - 25 Bay Area Chipotle locations were affected by a nationwide hack that may have allowed customer's credit card information to be stolen.

Chipotle alerted customers back in April about a nationwide data breach that may have allowed unauthorized access to customers' payment information.

Anyone who paid for their Chipotle meal with a credit card between March 24 and April 18 could be at risk due to this breach.

The investigation identified the operation of malware designed to access payment card data from cards used on point-of-sale devices at certain Chipotle restaurants. The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date, and internal verification code) read from the magnetic stripe of a credit or debit card.

The following locations in the Tampa Bay Area were breached during the hack:

Tampa

7002 Gunn Highway, 33625 | 3/26/2017–4/8/2017

533 S. Howard Ave., 33606 | 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

3696 West Gandy Boulevard, 33611 | 3/27/2017–4/8/2017

309 N. Westshore Blvd, 33609 | 3/24/2017–4/18/2017

2576 E. Fowler Ave., 33612 | 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

2223 North West Shore Boulevard, Suite FC 204, 33607 | 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

2011 North Dale Mabry Hwy, 33607 | 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

18019 Highwoods Preserve Parkway, 33647 | 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

12827 North Dale Mabry Hwy., 33618 | 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

St. Petersburg

780 4th Street North, 33701 | 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

3540 4th Street North, 33704 | 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

1418 66th Street North, 33710 | 3/24/2017–4/18/2017

Winter Haven

804 Cypress Garden Boulevard SE, 33880 | 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

South Lakeland

3434 South Florida Ave., 33803 | 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

Sarasota

97 N. Cattlemen Road, 34243 | 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

5354 Fruitville Road, 34232 | 3/27/2017–4/8/2017

1707 South Tamiami Trail, 34236 | 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

Port Richey

9203 US Highway 19, 34668 | 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

Pinellas Park

3700 Park Boulevard, 33781 | 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

Palm Harbor

33121 US Highway 19N, 34684 | 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

Lakeland

4204 US Highway 98N 33809 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

Clearwater

5360 East Bay Drive, 33764 | 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

2662 Gulf to Bay Blvd, 33759 | 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

2537 Countryside Blvd, 33761 | 4/2/2017–4/18/2017

Bradenton

1608 Cortez Rd., 34205 | 3/25/2017–4/18/2017