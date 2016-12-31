Dog mauls husband and wife after they tried to dress 'Scarface' in a sweater

A dog attack sent two people to the hospital in Tampa.

According to Tampa Police, a pit bull mix named Scarface bit its owner and two other family members at a home located in the 3400 block of Cord Street on Friday afternoon.

Tampa Police said Brenda Guerrero, 52, tried to put a sweater on the dog when it attacked. Her husband, 46-year-old Ismael Guerrero, attempted to pull the dog off his wife when the dog began attacking him.

Police said the couple's son, 22-year-old Antoine Harris, then got a knife and stabbed the dog in the head and neck to try to stop the attack. The dog then began attacking Harris. All three were able to escape into the house, leaving the dog in the backyard.

"Officers responding said the dog was pretty aggressive," Eddy Durkin with Tampa police said. "When they tazed the dog the dog was still pulling away and was able to release the prongs from the tazer."

When Animal Control and Tampa Police arrived to the home, the dog was shot with a tranquilizer gun. After the dog got into the house, where there were two children in the back room, TPD officers deployed a bean bag gun and taser to subdue the dog. Eventually, the dog was captured by Animal Control by using a "catch pole."

Both Mr. and Mrs. Guerrero were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Mrs. Guerrero's injuries are believed to be serious, though not life threatening.

At this point it is unclear if the dog will have to be euthanized.