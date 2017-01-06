Delta adds Tampa service from Alabama and South Carolina for National Championship fans

TAMPA, Fla. - As the National Championship gets closer, Delta has decided to add more flights from South Carolina and Alabama to Tampa and back.

Alabama fans can jump on special nonstop flights to Tampa from Huntsville and Birmingham. There are 2 flights from Birmingham to Tampa on January 7th & 8th and 2 flights from Tampa to Birmingham on January 10th. Huntsville travelers will be able to choose between 2 flights on the 7th & 8th and 2 flights on the 10th.

Clemson fans can jump on special nonstop flights to Tampa from Greenville-Spartanburg. There are 4 flights from Greenville-Spartanburg to Tampa on January 7th & 8th and 4 flights from Tampa to Greenville-Spartanburg on January 10th.

