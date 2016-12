TAMPA - Two people were shot at Club Viva in Tampa early Monday morning and transported to the hospital.

One victim was shot in the neck and the other was shot in the side just outside the club on N. Armenia Ave. The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

TPD says the shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. and that "several hundred people were inside the nightclub."

This is not the first time a shooting has been reported at Club Viva. Three people were wounded when shots were fired there in August of 2015.

Yulexis Loyola lives right down the street from the club. She says she also lived in the neighborhood during the first shooting.

"Oh my goodness," she said when she found out what happened, "I think they should just close it down."

She says she fears for the safety of her two young children, but adds, she plans to move to a new neighborhood.

Officers say they have leads, but no one is in custody at this time.