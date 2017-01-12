City approves taller gate at Derek Jeter's Davis Islands mansion

The home is hard to miss. Sitting on three lots and at thirty thousand square feet, it's quite the sight. But it's who lives inside that now has city council members breaking their own rules.

"I have had quite a few people ask me where he lives, in fact a lot of times when people slow down I even say ahead of time, I know you want to know where Derek Jeter lives," said neighbor Sheila Fite.

Fite walks her dogs by the home daily and says its a constant tourist attraction.

"He's lucky he's loved so much," said Fite.

But, sometimes that love can get overwhelming.

When the Stone home was first built, city leaders allowed Jeter to build a six foot security gate, two feet higher than what is normally permitted. But that hasn't stopped fans from snapping photos or just peering in.

Fite says its something he probably should have expected.

"When he did buy a house on Davis islands, he did know it's not gated," said Fite.

Right now the security gate outside the home stands about six feet tall but you can see right inside the property. Due to privacy concerns and the overwhelming popularity Yankee's star, the city has now approved an opaque eight foot gate to keep lingering eyes out.

Neighbors we spoke don't seem to have a problem with the exception. Not to mention he's not the first home owner to be granted a similar request.

"He wants it eight feet, and wants it to be covered in metal so you can't see through it and I don't think that's unreasonable," said Elizabeth Fendrick.