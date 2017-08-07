Apartment complexes fighting crime with Tampa Police Department's Crime-Free Multi Housing Program

Police say complexes that join up attract a more stable tenant base and create higher property values and lower maintenance repair costs.
"I know my residence. I know the police. I can bridge that gap," said Starrett.
Getting certified is a three phase process.
Property managers must complete an eight hour seminar to learn how to spot drug activity and the actions one should take if you find a tenant using drugs.
The complex must next meet security standards. Starrett was required to add peep holes in all the doors, trim back trees and make sure there is enough lighting so criminals have no place to hide. She also reworked the locks on some of the doors and added security cameras.
The last phase means accepting certification and posting certified signs posted on the property, sending a clear message to both residents and criminals.
"It's a good thing, definitely a good thing," said Stephen.
So far, Tampa Police is partnering with more than 140 properties in the city, which includes duplexes and single family residences being rented out.
To get your complex certified just contact the Tampa Police Department. Click here to learn more about the program.