Ambassador volunteers needed for historic football weekend in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. -

In less than three weeks, an estimated 100,000 people will stream into Tampa for the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Several fan events highlight a jam-packed weekend prior to the big game, and much of the work preparing would not get done if it wasn't for hundreds of volunteers.

"Something that is once in a lifetime," said Denise Cassedy.

Cassedy signed up to be a volunteer ambassador Wednesday with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission.

"When you see something as big as this right on your door step, I mean it's hard not to catch the excitement of everybody else," said Cassedy.

The Sports Commission is recruiting around 900 volunteers to be branded Tampa Bay ambassadors.

Executive Director Rob Higgins tells ABC Action News, about 650 have signed up so far.

It's a massive networking opportunity for students, job-seekers, and professionals.

"It's everything from sports management majors at local colleges, to retirees, to people that are actually taking vacation from work to help pitch in on the effort," said Higgins.

Volunteers will serve as courtesy car drivers, as well as greeters at hotels, airports and other key locations.

Volunteers must register for a minimum of two shifts throughout the weekend of January 6-8, and each shift worked does not have to be for the same event.

Cassedy says her organization, Junior League of Tampa, has recruited 50 of its members to join the effort.

It's an all hands on deck approach to put Tampa's best foot forward.

"They'll come into town and think how heavenly Florida is," said Cassedy. "And it is a heavenly place and it will be very nice to showcase Tampa at this event."

If you're interested in becoming an ambassador, visit TampaBay2017.