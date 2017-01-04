TAMPA, Fla. - One person has died after a serious crash in Hillsborough County early Wednesday morning.

The intersection of Falkenburg Road and Adamo Drive is currently closed while FHP investigates the crash.

Two people were sent to the hospital with serious injuries, one of those people died at the hospital.

Two vehicles crashed and a third vehicle was hit by debris. FHP says the crash appears to be alcohol-related.

Florida Highway Patrol is on scene of the crash investigating.

Story Developing.

