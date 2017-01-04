Light fog
A crash at East Adamo Drive and South Falkenburg Road in Hillsborough County has turned fatal and FHP says the crash was alcohol-related.
One person has died after a serious crash in Hillsborough County early Wednesday morning.
A serious crash at Falkenburg Road and Adamo Drive near SR 60 has sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries.
TAMPA, Fla. - One person has died after a serious crash in Hillsborough County early Wednesday morning.
The intersection of Falkenburg Road and Adamo Drive is currently closed while FHP investigates the crash.
Two people were sent to the hospital with serious injuries, one of those people died at the hospital.
Two vehicles crashed and a third vehicle was hit by debris. FHP says the crash appears to be alcohol-related.
Florida Highway Patrol is on scene of the crash investigating.
Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.
