One million passengers expected to travel through Tampa International Airport during holiday season

TAMPA, Fla. -

Travelers were arriving at Tampa International Airport about two hours before their flight on Friday morning. T.I.A officials said they expect a million people to travel through the airport over the next ten days.



"It's busy, busy, busy, but you just have to roll with it," said traveler Rhonda Carter.



Sixteen-year-old passenger Sabrina Piotrowski said she is excited to see what it's like to travel during the holidays.



"I'm ready to take it on, my first flight ever was this summer and it was amazing experience, so I'm looking forward to taking on something that is unusual for me," said Piotrowski.



AAA officials estimate at least 6-million people to fly over the next two weeks. More than a 100-million people will drive to their holiday destination.



Gas prices remained low in 2016 causing a surge in holiday motor travel, but that trend isn't expected to last in 2017. Fuel in Florida will be up thirty-one cents compared to this time last year.