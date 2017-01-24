World famous aerialist Rick Wallenda to skywalk over St. Pete Sundial

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - World famous aerialist Rick Wallenda will perform a "death-defying" skywalk over the St. Pete Sundial on Saturday, February 11 at 5 p.m.
The event will benefit Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas County and is open to the public.
Wallenda, of the Flying Wallendas family, will begin the walk at 5 p.m. but there will be plenty of circus-themed performers beginning at 4 p.m.
After the skywalk, Wallenda will be available for photos in the courtyard with the public.
Rick's brother, Nik Wallenda, is also making headlines after he was on the "Maverick & Lulu" show on 92.1 CTQ on Monday. Wallenda made an offer to Feld Entertainment to save the Ringling Brothers Circus after the announcement that "The Greatest Show on Earth" would be coming to an end this year. Listen to the interview here.