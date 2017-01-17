Walmart to close St. Petersburg Neighborhood Market

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Walmart has made the decision to close their Neighborhood Market, located at 1794 22nd Street South in St. Petersburg's Midtown area.

The store will close its doors on March 3 and the store's pharmacy will close on February 1.

The retail giant released the following statement on the store closing:

“After a careful and thoughtful review process, we have made the difficult decision to close our Walmart Neighborhood Market on 22nd Street South in St. Petersburg. We have been, and will continue to be, supportive of our local store leadership and associates, and this decision is in no way a reflection of their hard work and customer service over the last three years. This decision is based on a number of factors, including financial performance and strategic alignment with long-term plans. We operate more than 360 Walmart Stores and Sam’s Clubs in Florida and we’re committed to continuing our growth and investment in the state. We opened 18 stores in Florida in 2016, creating more than 3,000 new jobs across the state. Over the next year, we plan to open several more stores, continue to innovate our business, invest in e-commerce and continue to improve our existing stores by remodeling more than 40 locations across the state, including in St. Petersburg. The 22nd Street South store will close to the public on Friday, March 3rd. The Pharmacy will close to the public on Feb. 1. Our pharmacy staff will work with customers to transfer prescriptions to another convenient location. We care deeply about our associates impacted by this decision. Whether with Walmart or elsewhere, the company’s objective is to help affected associates find their next career opportunity. We are hopeful that many of the associates at the 22nd Street South store will want to continue their career with Walmart by transferring to another location. In the event they would like to pursue another career opportunity, all associates will be offered resume and interview skills training. We commend Former Mayors Rick Baker and Bill Foster, Mayor Rick Kriseman, Commissioner Ken Welch, Senator Darryl Rouson and Representative Wengay “Newt” Newton, among many others, for the work they have done to create a business friendly climate that’s encouraging continued growth and investment both in Midtown and across the city. We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at this location. We look forward to continuing to serve them at other area locations and online at walmart.com.”

The store opened 3 years ago to many excited and anxious shoppers. The store brought jobs to many in the area and a much needed grocery store for those living nearby.

Walmart says financial performance is one of the factors that helped make the final decision.

Mayor of St. Petersburg, Rick Kriseman, shared his disappointment in the decision on his Facebook page Tuesday morning. He said: