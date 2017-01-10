Two pedestrians killed in separate hit-and-run accidents Monday night in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete Police report two pedestrian died Monday night in separate hit-and-run accidents.



Around 11:00 p.m., officers say a 2008 Toyota Prius heading northbound on 4th Street North struck a 63-year-old man attempting to cross at 42nd Avenue North.



The accident threw the man to the roadway. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.



Police say the driver of the Prius, 29-year-old Ussouf Ristemov, drove off but later notified officers of his whereabouts. The investigation into this crash in ongoing.



Approximately thirty-seven minutes after the first crash, another pedestrian was struck and killed in St. Petersburg.



Officers say for an unknown reason a homeless person was sitting in the northbound median lane of 49th Street North near 35th Avenue North.



An eyewitness noticed the pedestrian and attempted to block the road. Unfortunately, a white or silver, full-sized SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe, struck the pedestrian before the street could be blocked.



Police say the SUV slowed momentarily and then sped off northbound.



The eyewitness called 911 to report the hit-and-run accident. While they were on the phone with dispatchers, a second vehicle, a 2014 four door Chevrolet driven by Alma Moulton, struck the pedestrian.



Moulton stopped immediately after striking the person and also called 911.



Paramedics transported the pedestrian to Northside Hospital where they were pronounced dead.



Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle involved is being asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7780.



