ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police are investigating a shooting in St. Petersburg where at least one person has died.

According to police, three people were shot in the area of 3827 1st Ave. S.

Two victims were rushed to Bayfront Medical Center.

WATCH: Action Air 1 over the scene

1st Ave. S and Central Ave. are closed to traffic from 37th St. to 40th St.

Police are still searching for the shooter, but believe this was a targeted attack.

Avoid area if possible.

Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.

