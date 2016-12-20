St. Pete police need help identifying restaurant burglar

Clear
HI: 76°
LO: 62°
HI: 79°
LO: 57°
HI: 81°
LO: 63°
St. Pete police are searching for the man seen in this video, squeezing through the window of a St. Pete restaurant. He stole cash and a bike.
Do you know the man seen crawling through a small window of a St. Petersburg restaurant? St. Pete police need help identifying the burglar.
The incident happened on December 8 at 2 a.m. at Chattaway's Restaurant located at 358 22nd Avenue South.
The burglar was captured on surveillance video.
Police say the suspect got away with cash and a bicycle.
If you know the man in the video, please call St. Pete Police Department immediately.