St. Pete police need help identifying restaurant burglar

Do you know the man seen crawling through a small window of a St. Petersburg restaurant? St. Pete police need help identifying the burglar.

The incident happened on December 8 at 2 a.m. at Chattaway's Restaurant located at 358 22nd Avenue South.

The burglar was captured on surveillance video.

Police say the suspect got away with cash and a bicycle.

If you know the man in the video, please call St. Pete Police Department immediately.