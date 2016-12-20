St. Pete police need help identifying restaurant burglar

WFTS Webteam
11:50 AM, Dec 20, 2016

St. Pete police are searching for the man seen in this video, squeezing through the window of a St. Pete restaurant. He stole cash and a bike.

WFTS
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Do you know the man seen crawling through a small window of a St. Petersburg restaurant? St. Pete police need help identifying the burglar. 

The incident happened on December 8 at 2 a.m. at Chattaway's Restaurant located at 358 22nd Avenue South. 

The burglar was captured on surveillance video. 

Police say the suspect got away with cash and a bicycle. 

If you know the man in the video, please call St. Pete Police Department immediately. 

 

