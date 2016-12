ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police are investigating a vehicle burglary spree in the parking lot of a St. Pete hotel.

Officers responded to the Staybridge Suites located on 5th Avenue South early Thursday morning. When they arrived on scene, they found that 16 cars had been entered and 4 were burglary attempts only.

All of the vehicles involved were parked in the hotel lot, in the south parking area.

Police say all of the vehicles were entered with a window punch. The attempted car burglaries showed that the punch did not shatter the glass.

The hotel does have security on site, however there were no witnesses during the incident.

Police are working to identify suspects involved in this case. The hotel did not have surveillance cameras in the area where the burglaries occurred.

