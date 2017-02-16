Police: woman steals baby to force neighbor to change her testimony

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A woman in St. Petersburg was arrested for taking another woman's baby in an effort to force her to change her testimony in a prior case.

On Wednesday at 3:48 p.m., neighbor Anita Johnson saw Lorraine Rainey, 35, try to run over her husband at 4720 1st Avenue N.

Thursday morning, she forced her way into that neighbor's home and coerced her into driving to police headquarters to change her statement.

While Johnson was inside the building, Rainey stayed in the car with Johnson's 2 and a half month old daughter.

When Johnson returned, they were gone.

Rainey left with the baby, caught a ride with an unknown person and went back to her neighborhood. When she saw police at the house, she walked and ran around the neighborhood until police found her.

The baby was returned to her mother unharmed.

Larraine Rainey will be charged with burglary, false imprisonment, tampering with a witness and kidnapping.

Detectives are still looking for the driver who gave Rainey a ride from headquarters back to her home. Anyone with information is asked to call 893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.