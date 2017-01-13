Police identify suspect involved in triple shooting that left one man dead in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with a triple shooting that left one man dead and two others injured on 1st Avenue South in St. Pete on January 4.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Saveon Barbery, charging him with Principal to 1st Degree Murder.

Barbery is charged for his involvement in the murder of Antonio Adams. Police believe that there is another suspect on the run who shot Adams.

Police are conducting an active search for Barbery, which started on January 9, 2017.

Barbery is described as approximately 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, light complexion with hazel eyes.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest in this case. If you have information, please call 1-800-873-TIPS.