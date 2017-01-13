Pet of the week: Sunny is 3-year-old Saint Bernard mix with a great attitude seeking a home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Meet Sunny, this week's Pet of the Week. He is a handsome guy who wants to bring a little sunshine into your life.



Sunny comes from Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Petersburg. He is 3-year-old Saint Bernard mix. His name is truly fitting for his personality.



Shelter workers say Sunny walks great on a leash and loves to run. At the kennel he has a lot of energy and can be vocal. He will calm down when he has a home to call his own.



Sunny would do best in a home with no small children. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. His adoption fee is $200.



For more information about how to adopt Sunny or other adoptable animals at Pet Pal Animal Shelter, you can call them (727) 328-7738 or go online to www.petpalanimalshelter.com.



Pet Pal Animal Shelter is located at 405 22nd Street South Street in St. Petersburg. You can visit all their dogs and cats up for adoption Tuesdays to Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 to 4:30 p.m.



