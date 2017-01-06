Pet of the week: Danny is big Hound dog with a heart of gold

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - If you like your dogs big, goofy, and sweet, then this pup is for you. Danny, this week's pet of the week, is a 20-month-old Coonhound mix.



He is a giant with a heart of gold. Danny is 70-pound hound who comes from Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Petersburg. He loves meeting new people and going for long walks.



Danny will thrive in a home with lots of activity and no small children.



He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. His adoption fee is $200.



For more information about how to adopt Danny or other adoptable animals at Pet Pal Animal Shelter, you can call them (727) 328-7738 or go online to www.petpalanimalshelter.com.



Pet Pal Animal Shelter is located at 405 22nd Street South Street in St. Petersburg. You can visit all their dogs and cats up for adoption Tuesdays to Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 to 4:30 p.m.



