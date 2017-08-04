Pet of the week: 8-year-old Scoobie wants a comfy couch for her golden years

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - ABC Action News helps find homes for dogs currently living in shelters every Friday morning our Pet of the Week segment.



We are featuring Scooby this week. She is a 8-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix.



According to the American Kennel Club, terriers are intelligent, good-natured dogs who are excellent guardians.



Shelter workers say Scoobie is a sweet senior girl that just needs a comfortable place and love for her golden years.



Thanks to the Pit Project and her Guardian Angel, Scoobie's adoption fee is only $75. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. You must own your own home to adopt her.



For more information about how to adopt Scooby or other adoptable animals at Pet Pal Animal Shelter, you can call them (727) 328-7738 or go online to www.petpalanimalshelter.com.



Pet Pal Animal Shelter is located near Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. The address is 405 22nd Street South Street. You can visit all their dogs and cats up for adoption Tuesdays to Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 to 4:30 p.m.



Anyone who is unable to adopt Scoobie can still help a different New Port Richey animal shelter from closing its doors.



After serving the community for over 50 years, the SPCA Suncoast is struggling financially.



The non-profit pet shelter receives no money from county, state or federal governments, or even from the national SPCA organization. They rely completely on donations, which are down dramatically from previous years.



There are two ways you can donate: either directly through the SPCA Suncoast website or via the GoFundMe page set up. The shelter is about $11,500 short of its $50,000 goal.



Every dollar donated will have a direct impact on providing care for puppies and kittens up for adoption at the shelter.