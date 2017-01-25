ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police are investigating a shooting near 15th Avenue and 16th Street South in St. Petersburg.

One person was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of "That Damn NY Liquor Store" and transported to the hospital. The victim underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.

16th Street South remains closed in that area.

Police are looking for the shooter responsible.

Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.