Mayor Kriseman threatens to pull funding for St. Pete Pride Parade

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Pete Pride Parade plans to move to the downtown waterfront and the Mayor is not happy with the plan.

The Pride Parade will now run from Albert Whitted Park, north to Vinoy Park. Last year's parade drew 220,000 people, and a recent study showed about half of them came from outside of Pinellas County.

Officials say better security was the main reason for the move.

Mayor Rick Kriseman says he will pull city funding for the parade if the route moves from Central Avenue.

In a facebook post on Wednesday night, Mayor Kriseman said the Pride event receives $45,000 from the City of St. Petersburg to assist with the parade and the festival. He said St. Pete Pride may continue with their plan to relocate the parade, but they will not be eligible for city funding if they do.

The parade is scheduled for June 24, 2017.