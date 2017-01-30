Man in SpongeBob clothing arrested on sex-related charges

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man wearing a SpongeBob jacket and shoes was arrested in St. Petersburg after a woman woke up to find him standing over her.

Police responded to the area of 21st Ave. S. and 7th St. regarding a home burglary.

A woman who was asleep on her couch awoke to a man wearing a SpongeBob jacket and shoes standing over her. He ran when she called police.

About 20 minutes later, he was seen near 22nd Ave. S. and 5th St. looking through the window of a home where a woman was getting dressed for work.

As officers arrived, the man ran and was chased by officers. He tried to hide in a trash can, but was located and arrested.

Steven Charles Kirkland, 32, was arrested and charged with occupied residential burglary, loitering and prowling, trespassing and unoccupied residential burglary.

He was also previously wanted for two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under the age of 12 from last week.

Detectives believe there could be more victims. If anyone has any information on this man and other possible incidents, please contact the St. Petersburg Police Department.