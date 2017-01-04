Man collapses and dies following a struggle with St. Petersburg police officers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg Police reports a man died after a violent struggle with officers when they attempted to arrest him on Wednesday morning.



Police say at 7:15 a.m., officers attempted to arrest a man outside a homeless outreach center called the Sunrise Community at 1401 5th Avenue North. The man was found sitting on a bench outside the center.



Authorities say the man began to violent struggles with two officers. A Good Samaritan stepped in and attempted to assist the officers.



The man collapsed shortly after the struggle began. The officers immediately began first aid and called for paramedics.



The man was pronounced dead at St. Anthony's Hospital.



Police say they will released more information as details become available.



